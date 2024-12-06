Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,422 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 16,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.86. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.