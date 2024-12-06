Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,920,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,232,000 after buying an additional 68,139 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,210,469 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $92,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3,816.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 558,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $21,866,000 after acquiring an additional 544,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 9,500,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $163.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.