Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 58,725 Shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHE – Free Report) by 81.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,725 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,115 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 7,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,275,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,676,000 after acquiring an additional 791,102 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IBHE opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22.

The iShares iBonds 2025 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2025. The fund will terminate in December 2025.

