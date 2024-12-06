Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 6,998 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOX. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $159.12 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $160.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.19 and its 200 day moving average is $141.66.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

