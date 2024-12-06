Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 67,759 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Sandstorm Gold worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAND opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.73. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.11. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.50.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.70 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

