Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Price Performance

IAS opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.61. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integral Ad Science

In other news, CFO Tania Secor sold 5,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $52,976.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 248,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,534.53. This represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 10,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $105,962.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,457.99. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,363 shares of company stock worth $165,629. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.