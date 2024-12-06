Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 633.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $267.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.90. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $160.19 and a 52 week high of $279.40. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

