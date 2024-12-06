Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Acquired by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Insulet by 90.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Insulet by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 179,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $554,000.

Insulet stock opened at $267.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. Insulet Co. has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $279.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.21.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Insulet from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.27.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

