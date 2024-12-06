Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 72,185 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 0.5% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,104,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,664,000 after purchasing an additional 539,682 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,377,000 after purchasing an additional 52,301 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,665,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,105,000 after purchasing an additional 285,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after purchasing an additional 83,858 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 3,005,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,371,000 after purchasing an additional 166,821 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.03. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

