Insider Selling: TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Director Sells 45,000 Shares of Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.67, for a total value of C$795,150.00.

John Harry Kousinioris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 22nd, John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total value of C$1,060,227.30.

TSE TA traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$18.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,208. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$18.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TA. Desjardins lowered shares of TransAlta from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

