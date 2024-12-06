Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 41,999 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Nicolas Jammet sold 41,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,624,521.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,930,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,661,412.44. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nicolas Jammet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 25th, Nicolas Jammet sold 14,551 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $654,795.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Nicolas Jammet sold 16,751 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $670,710.04.

On Friday, September 13th, Nicolas Jammet sold 21,275 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $746,752.50.

Sweetgreen Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:SG opened at $40.05 on Friday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $45.12. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 103,664 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 848.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 270,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,576,000 after purchasing an additional 241,652 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 311,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,249,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 22.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sweetgreen

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

