Insider Selling: Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Sells $8,365,000.00 in Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 50,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.30, for a total value of $8,365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,364,303. The trade was a 15.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $165.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $171.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.91.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

