Insider Selling: iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Director Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.00, for a total value of C$685,000.00.

Denis Ricard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 21st, Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.00, for a total transaction of C$1,350,000.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Denis Ricard sold 10,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$132.00, for a total transaction of C$1,320,000.00.

On Monday, November 11th, Denis Ricard sold 2,800 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$366,800.00.

On Thursday, November 7th, Denis Ricard sold 7,200 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.00, for a total transaction of C$943,200.00.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$136.17 on Friday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$80.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$122.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.65. The company has a market cap of C$12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$132.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$129.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

