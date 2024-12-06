Insider Selling: Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) EVP Sells $4,426,240.00 in Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,976. This trade represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

CHD stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.57.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Church & Dwight by 4,161.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,100,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,588 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $104,795,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,116,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,542,000 after purchasing an additional 969,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $58,338,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

