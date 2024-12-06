Insider Selling: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Sells $434,280.00 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,141.90. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

BHF stock opened at $51.22 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BHF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHF. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 228,814 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.