Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) SVP Sells 1,836 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,408. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.
Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COLD
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Americold Realty Trust
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.