Insider Selling: Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) SVP Sells 1,836 Shares of Stock

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) SVP Robert E. Harris sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $41,567.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,589.68. This trade represents a 49.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COLD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,408. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $674.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2,288.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 2,727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

