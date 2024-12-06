Insider Buying: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Purchases $347,400.00 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE NCDL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending
Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
