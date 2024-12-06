Insider Buying: Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL) CEO Purchases $347,400.00 in Stock

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth J. Kencel purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $347,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $347,400. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE NCDL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.68 million and a PE ratio of 7.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending by 119.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Dudley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in the second quarter worth $226,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

About Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

