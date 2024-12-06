Insider Buying: Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE) Insider Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited (ASX:LPE – Get Free Report) insider Simon Tilley acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$15,700.00 ($10,129.03).
Simon Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 16th, Simon Tilley bought 200,000 shares of Locality Planning Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$32,400.00 ($20,903.23).
Locality Planning Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.67.
Locality Planning Energy Company Profile
Locality Planning Energy Holdings Limited provides electricity and utility services to residential and commercial customers throughout the Australian National Electricity Market. The company is based in Maroochydore, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Locality Planning Energy
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 3 Utility Stocks That Will Benefit from Less Regulation
Receive News & Ratings for Locality Planning Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Locality Planning Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.