Insider Buying: Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) CEO Purchases 26,946 Shares of Stock

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) CEO Donald Felix acquired 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $44,999.82. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,999.82. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 45,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,913. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.78. Carver Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

