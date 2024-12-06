Insider Buying: ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Buys £3,000 in Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Amit Tauman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,828.00).

ADVFN Trading Up 1.0 %

AFN stock opened at GBX 12.13 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 million, a P/E ratio of -303.13 and a beta of 0.75. ADVFN Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.80 ($0.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About ADVFN

ADVFN Plc, together with subsidiaries, develops and provides financial information through the internet and research services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forex, crypto, futures, stock, and commodity market services; and market data services. It also provides financial broking, financial conference event, and other internet services.

