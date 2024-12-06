Insider Buying: ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN) Insider Buys £3,000 in Stock

ADVFN Plc (LON:AFN – Get Free Report) insider Amit Tauman bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000 ($3,828.00).
ADVFN Trading Up 1.0 %
AFN stock opened at GBX 12.13 ($0.15) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £5.61 million, a P/E ratio of -303.13 and a beta of 0.75. ADVFN Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 9.25 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 29.80 ($0.38). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About ADVFN
