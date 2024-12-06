InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:ICAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.45 and traded as high as $28.00. InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF shares last traded at $27.89, with a volume of 6,810 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.24. The company has a market cap of $59.40 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.82.

The InfraCap Equity Income Fund ETF (ICAP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to global stocks that pay dividends during normal market conditions. The fund seeks to maximize income and pursue total return. ICAP was launched on Dec 29, 2021 and is managed by InfraCap.

