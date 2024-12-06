Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) EVP Acquires $10,433.50 in Stock

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) EVP Patrick J. Ervin acquired 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.94 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 34,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,805.22. The trade was a 0.80 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.51. Independent Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $40.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $77.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 22,728 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Independent Bank from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

