Inca One Gold (CVE:IO) Trading Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Inca One Gold Corp. (CVE:IO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 9.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41. Approximately 37,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 31,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.08 million and a P/E ratio of -5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.41.

Inca One Gold Company Profile

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with gold milling facilities in Peru. It develops and operates Chala One and Kori One gold-bearing mineral processing facilities. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp. and changed its name to Inca One Gold Corp.

