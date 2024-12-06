IMImobile (LON:IMO) Shares Up 0.3% – Here’s Why

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 594 ($7.58) and last traded at GBX 594 ($7.58). 435,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 750,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 592 ($7.55).

IMImobile Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 594 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 594. The company has a market cap of £490.40 million and a P/E ratio of 123.75.

IMImobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to enhance customer experience and reduce operating costs. The company's cloud communication products include IMIconnect, an enterprise communications platform as a service offering that helps businesses to create and launch omnichannel customer journeys using a visual flowchart builder and pre-configured integrations; IMIchat, a cloud contact centre application, which allows contact centre agents to interact with customers across all digital and mobile messaging channels; and IMIcampaign, a multichannel marketing automation product that allows businesses to automate, personalize, and contextualize their customer communications at scale using a mobile first approach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMImobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMImobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.