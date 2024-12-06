Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives $164.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illumina in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $139.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200 day moving average of $126.66. Illumina has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 38.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $772,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 22,778 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.4% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 54,378 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 58.5% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 382 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

