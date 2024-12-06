IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 290 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

IHT Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 164,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after buying an additional 74,234 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $358,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Get ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF alerts:

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

LRGE opened at $78.44 on Friday. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $57.07 and a 1-year high of $78.90. The company has a market cap of $416.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.