IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SGOL. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,657,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,086 shares during the last quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,415,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,710,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 213.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 633,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 431,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liquid Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $7,263,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $25.12 on Friday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

