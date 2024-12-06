IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 78.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

