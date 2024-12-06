IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,476.32. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock worth $47,825,233 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Snowflake Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on SNOW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
