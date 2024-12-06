IHT Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $61,357.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 759,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,511,651.08. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $351,007.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,476.32. The trade was a 6.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 294,278 shares of company stock worth $47,825,233 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $183.02 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of -53.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research firms have commented on SNOW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $200.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

