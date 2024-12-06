IHT Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 88,821 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $335,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.37.

Invesco China Technology ETF Profile

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.