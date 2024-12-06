IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,769 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.76. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.