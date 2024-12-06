IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.
IGG Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.43.
IGG Company Profile
IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.
