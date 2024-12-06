IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,743 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,032,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $1,833,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in IDACORP by 42.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IDACORP by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 47,707 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,228,000. 89.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $115.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $120.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $101.61.

IDACORP Increases Dividend

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Bank of America raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDACORP

IDACORP Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.