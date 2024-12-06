HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $757.21 and last traded at $749.23, with a volume of 102967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $719.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Barclays upped their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $626.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.

HubSpot Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $613.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $559.91. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2,731.20, a PEG ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,322,100. This trade represents a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,953,341.12. The trade was a 2.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,390 shares of company stock valued at $29,126,596 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $740,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 40.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,184,000 after buying an additional 19,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

