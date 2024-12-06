HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Yamini Rangan Sells 115 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $737.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $613.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.91. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,731.20, a P/E/G ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

