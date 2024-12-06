HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Yamini Rangan Sells 115 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CEO Yamini Rangan sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.79, for a total transaction of $82,085.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,668,958.41. This represents a 0.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Yamini Rangan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 10th, Yamini Rangan sold 1,374 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $755,700.00.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Yamini Rangan sold 1,507 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total value of $792,440.88.
HubSpot Price Performance
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $737.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $613.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.91. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $434.84 and a one year high of $762.47. The stock has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,731.20, a P/E/G ratio of 87.45 and a beta of 1.70.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Citigroup cut their price target on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $672.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in HubSpot by 36.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 19.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.6% during the third quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 37.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Company Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
