Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,120 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Independent Bank as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Independent Bank by 6.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 186.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Independent Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Independent Bank from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $71.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $45.11 and a 52 week high of $77.23.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.24 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 20.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

