Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 28,600 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,600 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in SiriusPoint by 1.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 3.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 84.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 6.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SiriusPoint by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

Shares of SPNT stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $16.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.78.

SiriusPoint Company Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

