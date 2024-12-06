Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 13,428 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,428 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,818,000 after acquiring an additional 69,975 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,603,000 after acquiring an additional 146,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,233,000 after acquiring an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,573,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Performance

NYSE ABG opened at $259.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.56. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.09 and a 1 year high of $277.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABG shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABG

About Asbury Automotive Group

(Free Report)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.