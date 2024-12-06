Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Sells 128,680 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 183,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,680 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.82% of MarineMax worth $6,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HZO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after acquiring an additional 29,473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in MarineMax by 342.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MarineMax by 2.9% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

MarineMax Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:HZO opened at $31.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.85. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.49 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

