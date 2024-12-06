Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,366,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,500,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,806,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,753.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 613,514 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Delek US by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,021,000 after buying an additional 548,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $18.52 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 28.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20.99%.

Delek US Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.