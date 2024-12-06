Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Purchases 500 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of OSI Systems worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,839,000 after acquiring an additional 631,486 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 316,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,565,000 after acquiring an additional 30,464 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 294,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 11.0% in the third quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America started coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Transactions at OSI Systems

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $415,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $479,175.42. This trade represents a 46.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,634.66. This represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $6,071,809 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OSI Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.39. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.42 and a 1 year high of $183.22. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

