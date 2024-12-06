Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Has $6.04 Million Stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) by 51.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,455 shares during the quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Sanmina by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sanmina by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Sanmina by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

SANM stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $86.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

