Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 269,375 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

SHBI stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a market capitalization of $569.61 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.40%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Konrad Wayson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $50,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,326.04. This represents a 5.97 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shore Bancshares Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

