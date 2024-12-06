Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 311,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Heritage Financial by 90.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $338,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,194,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 71.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,741,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,903,000 after buying an additional 725,257 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HFWA opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $892.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $16.55 and a 1 year high of $27.58.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.17 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 85.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HFWA

Insider Activity at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $78,837.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,153.50. This trade represents a 12.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

(Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.