Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Position Boosted by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 13,380 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,620,000 after buying an additional 12,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.59 and a 12 month high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

