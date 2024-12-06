Holocene Advisors LP Sells 914,182 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Holocene Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,779 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 914,182 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,201 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $552,262,000 after buying an additional 2,219,450 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 16,023.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,065,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $351,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,275 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Oracle by 5,853.1% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,552,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $219,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,500 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Oracle by 123.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,645,920 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $373,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,235,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,959 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 12.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $186.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $196.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.52.

Read Our Latest Report on ORCL

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.