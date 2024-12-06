Holocene Advisors LP Raises Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,996 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Visteon worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Visteon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visteon by 361.3% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 17,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Visteon by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 202,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 1,459.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 523,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,860,000 after purchasing an additional 489,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the second quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Visteon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Visteon from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.57.

Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $94.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.44. Visteon Co. has a 12-month low of $86.27 and a 12-month high of $131.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.37. Visteon had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 46.19%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

