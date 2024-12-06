Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.54 Million Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 389,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,649 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $3,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

In related news, CEO Wesley R. Edens bought 5,793,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,721,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280,126.45. This represents a 19.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

New Fortress Energy Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE opened at $11.96 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day moving average of $15.06.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

