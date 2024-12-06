Holocene Advisors LP Has $2.82 Million Position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 207,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,101 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYX. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 7.3% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,394,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 94,375 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Engaged Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 7,171,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,311,000 after purchasing an additional 885,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 308,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. NCR Voyix Co. has a twelve month low of $10.87 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.58 million. NCR Voyix had a net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 47.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix Co. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

