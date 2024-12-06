Holocene Advisors LP Buys 72,178 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,129,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,781,000 after buying an additional 1,516,368 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,348,000 after purchasing an additional 350,512 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,378,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 17.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,336,000 after buying an additional 248,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

VSH opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 1.12. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $24.72.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $735.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

